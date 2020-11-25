Tanzania: Immigration Arrests 3 Ethiopians for Illegal Entry in Mpanda

THREE Ethiopian nationals have been arrested by Immigration Officers in Katavi Region for entering the country illegally on their way to South Africa for greener pasture.

The three were alleged to have entered the country through Sirari in Mara Region, bordering Kenya before going to Mwanza, Shinyanga and Tabora regions, and on Sunday lodged in Mlele District, Katavi Region.

Katavi Regional Immigration Commander, Mr Vicent Haule told reporters in Mpanda that they were arrested in a special operation carried out by his officers at Kamsisi village after they boarded a Scania lorry in the region.

He named them as Berke Marikes Lasibu (18), Berhanu Behanu Abebe Latebo (17) and Waubishet Desalega Toloro (19).

Elaborating, he said the illegal immigrants are now using new technique of using lorries, adding that security has been beefed up to curb their movement.

In addition, Mr Haule noted that from the beginning of last month and this November, they have arrested 43 illegal immigrants, including two Zimba bweans with hearing difficulty in the region.

He said 34 of them were Burundians, one from DRC and another from Zambia as well as three Ethiopians.

"Due to the fact that two Zimbabweans had hearing difficulty... immigration officers failed to interrogate them, and are currently in the process of returning them to their country of origin, "he added.