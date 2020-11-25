South Africa: Parliament Condemns Attacks On Delivery Trucks

press release

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport has voiced concerns about unacceptable attacks on delivery trucks in the country.

Mr Mosebenzi Zwane said burning other people's property and assets for no apparent reason is lawlessness, and that those responsible should be held to account for.

"Aggrieved persons need to make use of dispute resolutions that the government has created, than engaging in a conduct which borders on criminality. The economic impact of these coordinated attacks is massive and has a potential to dent the image of the country's road freight industry. The law enforcement agencies need to deal decisively with this phenomenon."

A number of trucks had been reportedly burnt in the last few weeks between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Mr Zwane said the sentiment of hate towards foreign nationals, which seems as the motivating factor for the burnings, is even more worrying. He called on people to be vigilant of those seeking to exploit genuine concerns of South Africans, like unemployment and crime, for the illegitimate personal gains of the instigators.

"Our dissatisfaction as South Africans should not result in others being unable to do business. Everyone in South Africa is allowed to participate in economic activity without being hindered by the other. Flourishing economies allow for free market operations and competition."

He said South Africans should spare no effort in trying to get the economy up and performing in line with government's efforts. "That work requires no fighting and requires no attacks on those we suspect of being foreign nationals."