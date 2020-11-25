South Africa: Media Statement - National Council of Provinces Passes Two Bills

document

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) has, during its virtual plenary sitting today, passed the Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Amendment Bill and the Airports Company Amendment Bill.

The Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Amendment Bill amends the Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Act by amongst others inserting new definitions, providing for a subsidiary to perform functions inside and outside of the Republic and to provide for appeals against the decisions of the Committee.

The Airports Company Amendment Bill amends the Airports Company Act by amongst others inserting and amending certain definitions, providing for the appointment and disqualification of members of the Committee and to provide for the establishment of the Appeal Committee.

The NCOP having considered and examined the two Bills accepted them with no amendments.

The bills will be sent to President for assent.