South Africa: Consumers Urged to Buy Local Goods

25 November 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africans have been encouraged to buy local products this festive season as this could contribute to improving the country's economy.

"People who loosen their purse strings during the upcoming holiday season and buy local instead of imported products could help improve South Africa's economic outlook by making a dent in the R1.1 trillion per annum presently spent on imports," Proudly South African said on Tuesday.

In addition, consumers will be contributing to developing a stronger job market and rebuilding South African businesses.

"Although 2020 has been tough and the COVID-19-induced economic malaise which contributed to a 48.9% drop in household spending, the festive season's direct spending could help the hotel, restaurant, and recreational sector, where income plunged by 99.9%. It is here that spending could immediately help the sector regain some of its lost ground," Proudly South African Chief Executive Officer Eustace Mashimbye said.

He said if South Africans buy locally manufactured goods, this could add two percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"The lack of demand for South African goods, and our reliance on imported instead of locally manufactured items are dragging down local manufacturing.

"Purchasing locally-made clothing instead of items made in Asian countries would help the local textile and clothing industries, in which about six people a day lose their jobs," Mashimbye said.

Traditionally, South Africans spend most between November and January and retail sales spike.

Consumers are urged to examine the 'made-in' labels on the goods for sale and opted for locally manufactured and produced goods.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the focus on buying local increased as ports of entry were closed and the movement of goods and services was restricted.

"This had the effect of introducing local buyers to the high-quality local options available at retail outlets. We need to emphasise that our economy and people need this buying trend to continue. If we can make the return to local goods permanent, we will benefit.

"There is no time like the present. As our 'game time' campaign emphasises, the time for buying local is more important than ever. We are in the second half of the game; we need action if we are to win and build a strong future. We need committed, proud South Africans to take action through their purses and wallets," Mashimbye said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.