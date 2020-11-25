South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Confirms Suspension of Public Works Head of Department

24 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Premier of KwaZulu Natal, Sihle Zikalala, has confirmed the suspension of the Public Works Head of Department, Dr Gaster Sharpley today.

Dr Sharpley's suspension is necessitated by the need to conduct investigations into a number of areas related to various governance and administrative matters in the Department. Dr Sharpely will remain on suspension until the relevant processes are concluded.

Mr Phiweyo Duma, the Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services has been appointed Acting HOD with immediate effect.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.