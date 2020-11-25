South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Confirms Suspension of Public Works Head of Department

press release

The Premier of KwaZulu Natal, Sihle Zikalala, has confirmed the suspension of the Public Works Head of Department, Dr Gaster Sharpley today.

Dr Sharpley's suspension is necessitated by the need to conduct investigations into a number of areas related to various governance and administrative matters in the Department. Dr Sharpely will remain on suspension until the relevant processes are concluded.

Mr Phiweyo Duma, the Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services has been appointed Acting HOD with immediate effect.