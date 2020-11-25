South Africa: SAPS EC Honors 5 Days in Remembrance of Gbvf and Covid-19 Pandemic Victims

press release

The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape responded to the call of Government in remembrance of those who lost their lives as a result of Gender Based Violence, Femicide and Covid 19 pandemic.

The Director - General for the EC Province, Mr Mbulelo Sogoni accompanied by the MEC for Transport Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, and the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga gathered at the EC State House this morning at 06:00 to honour the occasion.

The South African flag was hosted at Half-masting in conjunction with the playing of the South Africa National Anthem by the SAPS Band in accordance with ceremonial disciplines.

All South African Police Service stations executed the procedure simultaneously at station flagpoles.

The next 5 Days are in remembrance to give respect to those we have lost through the scourge of Gender Based Violence, Femicide and the COVID 19 pandemic.

# Theme:Women's Economic Justice for a non-violent and non-sexist South Africa "

The government calls for action to the nation campaign working together to Build a Society where Morality takes Prevalence"