South Africa: SAPS EC Honors 5 Days in Remembrance of Gbvf and Covid-19 Pandemic Victims

25 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape responded to the call of Government in remembrance of those who lost their lives as a result of Gender Based Violence, Femicide and Covid 19 pandemic.

The Director - General for the EC Province, Mr Mbulelo Sogoni accompanied by the MEC for Transport Safety and Liaison, Ms Weziwe Tikana-Gxotiwe, and the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga gathered at the EC State House this morning at 06:00 to honour the occasion.

The South African flag was hosted at Half-masting in conjunction with the playing of the South Africa National Anthem by the SAPS Band in accordance with ceremonial disciplines.

All South African Police Service stations executed the procedure simultaneously at station flagpoles.

The next 5 Days are in remembrance to give respect to those we have lost through the scourge of Gender Based Violence, Femicide and the COVID 19 pandemic.

# Theme:Women's Economic Justice for a non-violent and non-sexist South Africa "

The government calls for action to the nation campaign working together to Build a Society where Morality takes Prevalence"

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.