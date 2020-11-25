South Africa: No Need for Alarm After Matric Exam Paper Leaks, Says Education Department

24 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

Two national senior certificate examination papers have been leaked since the examinations started.

The Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Science Paper 2 are both alleged to have been leaked via WhatsApp since the final national senior certificate (NSC) exams, also called matric exams, began on 5 November.

While investigations are still underway to trace the source of the leaks and examine their extent, the initial leak of the maths paper on 16 November was traced only to Limpopo and Gauteng, but it later emerged that all provinces except Free State were affected.

"Leaks can happen anywhere. It's not provinces, but people in the provinces. It's a sick mind that makes a person do this. They can be anywhere in the country," said Elijah Mhlanga, the department's head of communication.

Learners found to have been in possession of the paper before the official exam face a maximum three-year ban from writing their exams, Mhlanga added.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) and the South African Police Services (SAPS) were called in to investigate the origin of the leak. Officials found to have been involved face suspension and possibly criminal sanctions.

The leaks will also be investigated by Umalusi, the South...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.