South Africa: Parliament Extends Condolences to Anele Ngcongca's Family

24 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Select Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has learnt with shock of the passing of the Bafana Bafana star, Mr Anele Ngcongca.

The committee sends its condolences to the Ngcongca family, teammates at Sundowns, Amazulu, Bafana Bafana, the broader football community, and to all South Africans. Mr Ngconga passed away in the early hours of yesterday in KwaZulu-Natal after he was involved in a car accident.

The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Elleck Nchabeleng, said losing another star footballer as Anele to a road accident is sad. "Although the circumstances of the accident are not immediately available, South Africans need to exercise caution when driving at night and on weekends, as well as on hostile terrain."

Mr Ntshabeleng said the committee wishes the Ngcongca family strength during this very difficult time. "We are also adding our voice in saying may his soul rest in eternal peace."

