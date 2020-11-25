South Africa: Three Men Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearm and Illegal Possession of Live Rounds of Ammunition

press release

The Tembisa police who were patrolling around Seotloane Section arrested three men aged between 40 and 42 for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police were patrolling around Seotloane Section on 24 November 2020 when they noticed a Hyundai Elantra motor vehicle parked on the street with three occupants who looked suspicious.

Upon searching the occupants, two were found in possession of unlicensed firearms and the third suspect was in possession of live ammunitions.

They will appear before the Thembisa magistrate court soon to answer on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and illegal live rounds of ammunitions.