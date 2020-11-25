South Africa: Gang Member Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

press release

A 32-year-old gang member was sentenced in the Port Elizabeth High court to life imprisonment for the murder of an 18-year-old teenager on the 01 January 2019 in Gelvandale.

On the mentioned date, at 19:15, Ruwaan Jordaan was sitting on the sidewalk playing cards with the children when the accused came down Deveril Road into Old Standford Road and started shooting at him. Jordaan sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the back and died in hospital. The incident was gang related.

Luwaan Munick was arrested at 23:00 on the same night at a house in Leith Street in Helenvale.

On 24 November 2020, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrent to the life sentence.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga praised the investigating officer, D/Sgt Xolani Peta as well as the prosecuting authority for ensuring that criminals such as Munick are sent to jail for a long time. 'We cannot allow criminals to undermine the authority of the State and feel that they can continue to endanger the lives of innocent citizens especially children. We need to remove them from society so that our neighbourhoods are safe. I commend the investigating officer as well as the prosecuting authority for making sure that one less dangerous criminal is off the streets and in jail, added Lt Gen Ntshinga.