South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Sends Condolences to Ngcongca Family

press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has learned with shock of the untimely passing of former Mamelodi Sundowns footballer and Amazulu Football club defender, Mr Anele Ngcongca.

Mr Ngcongca's passing was confirmed by Mamelodi Sundowns that he met his untimely death yesterday morning in a tragic car accident.

Reacting to the sad news of his passing, Minister Nathi Mthethwa had this to say "This is indeed tragic news. Such amazing young talent uprooted at a time when he was at the peak of his career. His passing is not only a loss to football but also a loss to the entire sporting fraternity, as he was a disciplined South African ambassador, on and off the field.

This talented footballer played a tremendous role in flying the South African flag high, especially in Europe where he plied most of his trade whilst representing the national team. I have been informed as well that at the time of his passing, he had just signed to another European team."

Furthermore, Minister Mthethwa went on to say "We are indeed devastated by his passing. May Mr. Ngcongca's soul repose peacefully.