South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Sends Condolences to Ngcongca Family

24 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has learned with shock of the untimely passing of former Mamelodi Sundowns footballer and Amazulu Football club defender, Mr Anele Ngcongca.

Mr Ngcongca's passing was confirmed by Mamelodi Sundowns that he met his untimely death yesterday morning in a tragic car accident.

Reacting to the sad news of his passing, Minister Nathi Mthethwa had this to say "This is indeed tragic news. Such amazing young talent uprooted at a time when he was at the peak of his career. His passing is not only a loss to football but also a loss to the entire sporting fraternity, as he was a disciplined South African ambassador, on and off the field.

This talented footballer played a tremendous role in flying the South African flag high, especially in Europe where he plied most of his trade whilst representing the national team. I have been informed as well that at the time of his passing, he had just signed to another European team."

Furthermore, Minister Mthethwa went on to say "We are indeed devastated by his passing. May Mr. Ngcongca's soul repose peacefully.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.