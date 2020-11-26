Kenyan Runners Set New Records Running Up and Down Mt Kenya

25 November 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Enda Elite Athletes Sussy Chemaimak and Kenneth Kemboi set new records for running unsupported on the Sirimon route of Mt Kenya.

Starting from Sirimon gate at 2650m elevation the athletes ran to Pt Lenana, 4985m elevation. They promptly turned and ran back to the gate.

The round trip took Kenneth Kemboi 7 hours and 39 seconds. Susy Chemaimak completed the course in 7 hours 50 minutes and 7 seconds.

The athletes are both Enda Elite athletes, and work with the Kenyan running brand to develop and test running shoes. For their record-breaking attempts on Mt Kenya, they are additionally being supported by GPS watch maker COROS, running apparel brand Janji, and lighting and pack company UltrAspire.

Chemaimak and Kemboi have been training with fellow athletes Alfred Moindi and Joan Cherop as the four athletes attempt to set records on all three of the routes up Mt Kenya: Sirimon, Chogoria, and Naro Moru. This was their first attempt and will be followed with runs on the other two routes in the coming months.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.