Rwanda: Nizeyimana Vows to Guide Mukura to First League Title

25 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Mukura president Olivier Nizeyimana has promised to guide Mukura to a first league title after being voted as the club president on Sunday, November 22 for a 4-year term.

Nizeyimana's blueprint to guiding the Huye based side to league champions during his tenure includes recruiting better players, paying both the playing and coaching staff on time, securing sponsorship and setting up a system that can scout and develop young talented players.

"My major target which I share with the rest of the executive committee members is to guide this club to league glory during our tenure. We have a plan that we think will make that possible," the businessman said.

The lifelong Mukura fan who was first voted club president in 2011 resigned in January this year in unclear circumstances and he remains tightlipped on why he resigned.

"I don't want to talk about my resignation. The most important thing is that I am back and as I told you we have a clear plan on how to return this club to winning ways and actually win a first league title," Nizeyimana said.

Nizeyimana owns Volcano express, a fleet company and is the representative of Hyundai in Rwanda.

Hyundai recently gave Mukura Victory club a sponsorship package of Rwf50 million for the 2020/21 season while Volcano express gave the club Rwf20 million for next season.

Mukura last won silverware in 2018 after defeating Rayon Sport during a penalty shoot.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.