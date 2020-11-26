Rwanda: Nizeyimana Vows to Guide Mukura to First League Title

Mukura president Olivier Nizeyimana has promised to guide Mukura to a first league title after being voted as the club president on Sunday, November 22 for a 4-year term.

Nizeyimana's blueprint to guiding the Huye based side to league champions during his tenure includes recruiting better players, paying both the playing and coaching staff on time, securing sponsorship and setting up a system that can scout and develop young talented players.

"My major target which I share with the rest of the executive committee members is to guide this club to league glory during our tenure. We have a plan that we think will make that possible," the businessman said.

The lifelong Mukura fan who was first voted club president in 2011 resigned in January this year in unclear circumstances and he remains tightlipped on why he resigned.

"I don't want to talk about my resignation. The most important thing is that I am back and as I told you we have a clear plan on how to return this club to winning ways and actually win a first league title," Nizeyimana said.

Nizeyimana owns Volcano express, a fleet company and is the representative of Hyundai in Rwanda.

Hyundai recently gave Mukura Victory club a sponsorship package of Rwf50 million for the 2020/21 season while Volcano express gave the club Rwf20 million for next season.

Mukura last won silverware in 2018 after defeating Rayon Sport during a penalty shoot.