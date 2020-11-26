Rwanda: No Injury Worries as APR Gears Up for CAF Champions League

25 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR has no new injury worries as the 2019/20 league champions prepare for their Caf champions league first leg tie against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia on Saturday, November 28 at Kigali stadium.

APR coach Mohamad Adil Erradi said only star striker Jacques Tuyisenge is injured but added that the 29 year-old is recovering well and could be available for the match.

"We are in good shape, and every player is focused on winning the first leg against Gor Mahia. Hopefully, we can go for the second leg with a good lead," Adil said.

The Moroccan coach added that the team has been working on their striking department which has been wasteful in recent friendlies that the military side played.

APR has never gone beyond the second round in the elite competition and the army side has set a target of reaching the group stages for the first time.

Should the black-and-white outfit reach the lustrous group stage, they will be the first Rwandan side to achieve the feat in the Caf Champions League.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are expected to jet in on Wednesday.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.