Rwanda: No Injury Worries as APR Gears Up for CAF Champions League

APR has no new injury worries as the 2019/20 league champions prepare for their Caf champions league first leg tie against Kenyan giants Gor Mahia on Saturday, November 28 at Kigali stadium.

APR coach Mohamad Adil Erradi said only star striker Jacques Tuyisenge is injured but added that the 29 year-old is recovering well and could be available for the match.

"We are in good shape, and every player is focused on winning the first leg against Gor Mahia. Hopefully, we can go for the second leg with a good lead," Adil said.

The Moroccan coach added that the team has been working on their striking department which has been wasteful in recent friendlies that the military side played.

APR has never gone beyond the second round in the elite competition and the army side has set a target of reaching the group stages for the first time.

Should the black-and-white outfit reach the lustrous group stage, they will be the first Rwandan side to achieve the feat in the Caf Champions League.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia are expected to jet in on Wednesday.