Kenya: 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers - Senegal Cruise Over Kenya

25 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The Senegal National Basketball team got off to a winning start in the 2021 African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket) qualifiers after defeating Kenya 96-54 in the tournament's opening tie.

JUST IN: Senegal off to winning start in the Afrobasket qualifiers after overpowering Kenya 92-54 in Group B opener at Kigali Arena. #AfroBasket2021Q pic.twitter.com/jLwDipCL0e

- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 25, 2020

The two sides started well the first quarter and it finished with both teams all-square at 19-19, before Senegal took the second quarter 28-15.

Kenya, who are being coached by former APR coach Cliff Owuor, came back from half time in better shape and won the third quarter 19-11.

However, Senegal upped their game as they outplayed Kenya 34-2 in the final quarter to sink the Morans of Kenya.

The West African side take on Mozambique on Thursday at 5pm while Kenya will play Angola tomorrow in an earlier kickoff.

