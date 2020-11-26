Rwanda: First Kangondo Residents Set to Move to New Estate

The relocation of the first 30 families from Kigali's largest slum known as "Bannyahe" in Gasabo District has again attracted mixed reactions among residents regarding the approach to compensate them for their homes.

Some are requesting to be given houses while others request money.

The slum is comprised of Kangondo I, Kangondo II and Kibiraro I villages in Nyarutarama cell, Remera sector from where over 1,000 families have to be relocated to Busanza housing estate in Kicukiro district.

The area is being cleared for the construction of mixed-use commercial complexes to be developed by a real estate company under a project dubbed Savannah Creek.

The same company is currently developing a residential estate in Busanza, Kicukiro District where homeowners in the slum will be given houses in compensation.

Anastase Shyaka, the Minister of Local Government on Wednesday, November 25, met the residents and explained that the first families will be relocated at the end of the week.

"They live in an unplanned settlement while others were in wetlands and high-risk zones exposing them to disasters. They have to start moving. Some houses for them were completed while others are still being finalized. There are roads, water, electricity and other needed infrastructure," he said.

He said that they had set one year and half deadline to relocate residents but missed it.

"Most of them had even constructed houses without any permit while others had permits but we have to solve the problem holistically and relocate all of them to Busanza estate.

Next time we will no longer compensate residents who build without construction permits even in an unplanned settlement," he said.

Some residents welcomed the decision and accepted houses as compensation while others are still insisting that the developer gives them money in exchange of their houses.

"Some of us need those houses but others need money as compensation. The expropriation law should be respected," said Antoinette Mushimiyimaba, a resident of Kangondo 2 zone.

She added: "I visited those houses. They do not fit a resident who has a family and children. I have a 16-year old daughter and 15-year old son and a husband. A one room house is too small for the family to live in."

Jean-Claude Uwamungu: "It is not clear how a resident of a three-room house will be housed in a one-room house yet they have a family. We need money as compensation and seek where to build that is fit for purpose."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also said that some residents had property worth over the value of the houses they are being given.

"Some of us have houses valued at over Rwf70m yet the houses being given to us in Busanza are valued at Rwf35 million. They should get the remaining amount to equate the compensation valuation," he added.

However, The New Times could however not independently verify these claims.

Other residents have accepted houses as compensation.

Ildephonse Munyemana from Kangondo said he needs a house but requested authorities to design projects that will help generate income to help them survive once relocated to the new housing estate.

"For many of us, it is really a mindset issue. You cannot live in an unplanned settlement forever. Personally, I need the house," said Gerard Muhawenimana from Kangondo 2.

Responding to queries by families that may not fit in the houses they are being given, City Mayor, Pudence Rubingisa said that there is an assessment going on and such will be looked into.

Meanwhile, Rubingisa said that out of the 73 families that were evacuated from the wetland part of the Bannyahe slum, the most vulnerable 35 families have been identified and are going to be resettled in a model village.