Kenya: DP William Ruto Missing at BBI Signature Collection Launch

Sila Kiplagat/Daily Nation
(file photo)
25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

Deputy President William Ruto was not among today's speakers at the launch of signatures collection for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) drive ahead of a referendum next year.

ODM leader Raila Odinga was the one who invited President Uhuru Kenyatta to make his address at the ceremony.

By Tuesday evening, it was not clear whether Dr Ruto, who has been pushing for certain amendments to the BBI report, would attend the launch.

It is now all systems go for the referendum as President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga preside over the launch of signatures collection at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre today (Wednesday).

At least 200 leaders and delegates are expected at the event.

The electoral agency had already issued an approved format for the collection of the signatures by the promoters of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020, signalling a roadmap to the plebiscite.

Approved template

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Tuesday wrote to the co-chairpersons of the BBI secretariat - Junet Mohammed and Dennis Waweru -- and enclosed the commission's approved template for the collection of at least 1 million signatures.

"To enable the voter verification process and to ensure completeness of the supporters' records, all the fields in the same approved template should be duly filed as provided," Mr Chebukati wrote.

It includes the name, ID or passport number, county, constituency, ward, polling station, mobile number, email address and signature or thumb print.

The BBI secretariat says they will collect between 4 and 5 million signatures even though one million signatures would be enough to allow IEBC to send the Bill to the county assemblies.

Mr Mohammed and Mr Waweru said the Bill being unveiled today will mark the start of the collection of signatures expected to take one week.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.