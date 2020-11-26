Kenya: Michael Olunga on Target as Kashiwa Demolish Kashima

25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Michael Olunga closed in on Japan's top-tier league Golden Boot after scoring in Kashiwa Reysol's 4-1 demolition of Kashima Antlers 4-1 in a league match on Wednesday at Kashima Soccer Stadium.

It was the Kenyan international's 25th league goal this season as Nelsinho Baptista's men ended their five match winless streak against Kashima. Kengo Kitazume, Cristiano and Yuta Kamiya were also on target for Kashiwa, who stay 10th with 44 points from 28 matches following the result.

Reysol had lost three back-to-back matches against Kashima with an aggregate score of 12-6. They made their intentions clear from the word go by registering 10 attempts on goal against their opponents' four before finally breaking the deadlock through Kitazume just after a water break in the 26th minute.

Olunga along with playmaker Ataru Esaka and Yusuke Segawa, who was making a return to the starting line-up, had some good chances before and after Kitazume's goal which separated these sides at halftime.

Kashiwa did not relent in the second half, but the hosts leveled when Juan Alano foudn the back of the net in the 56th minute capitalising on an error by Seung-Gyu Kim.

The 26-year-old Olunga, who was voted the Most Valuable Player in J1 League in August, restored Kashiwa's lead on 75 minutes. The visitors survived a scare after Kashima broke their defence moments later, but wasted the final shot.

Brazilian Cristiano put some breathing space for Kashiwa after he added the third goal in the 82nd minute from a well-executed counterattack. Olunga, Esaka and Cristiano proved to be handful for the highly-ranked Kashima.

Kashima had no way back in the match after Kamiya, who replaced Esaka in the 85th minute, added his name on the scoresheet in the first minute of injury time. Esaka had made assists for Olunga and Cristiano.

After the match played in front of 4, 327 fans, Kashima dropped one spot to fifth on the table with 52 points. Kashiwa visit Vegalta Sendai next on December 1, a match that was initially programmed for November 3, but postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the former's camp.

Champions Kawasaki Frontale hit second-ranked Gamba Osaka 5-0 in a top-of-the-table clash.

Kawasaki has amassed 75 points, 17 clear of Gamba, while Nagoya Grampus is third on 53. These first three sides have played 30 matches in the 18-team league. Cerezo Osaka dislodged Kashima from fourth place courtesy of 1-0 win over Oita Trinita.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.