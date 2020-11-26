Kenya: FiIA Boss Todt Meets Kenyatta to Inspect Service Park

25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori and Pscu

Visiting International Motorsport Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt visits the WRC Service Park in Naivasha Thursday after successful discussions with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi Wednesday with the talks touching on the rally's legacy programme and road safety.

During Wednesday's morning meeting at State House, Nairobi, the FIA President announced his organisation's support for Kenya's road safety and climate change adaptation programmes ahead of the Safari Rally's return to the World Rally Championships (WRC) fold next June.

Todt will inspect the rally Service Park at the Kenya Wildlife Training Institute.

Massive work has been put into the Service Park, which will be the rally's nerve centre during the June 24 to 27 competition.

Service Park manager Anthony Gatei, accompanied by WRC Safari Rally chief executive Phineas Kimathi, is expected to take Todt through the various stages of works being undertaken at the venue.

Todt will then deliver a keynote address at the WRC Safari Rally base at the Naivasha Resort.

At Wednesday's State House meeting, the FIA boss said Kenya is a key partner of his organisation and pledged to continue working closely with the Kenyan Government to ensure that the return of the Safari Rally contributes to the socioeconomic progress of the country.

President Kenyatta welcomed the offer by the FIA saying a road safety campaign will be rolled out ahead of next year's Safari Rally.

He regretted the postponement of the rally to next year due to Covid-19 saying Kenya will be better prepared to host the iconic global motorsport event from next year.

President Kenyatta thanked Todt for overseeing the Safari Rally's return to the global stage saying the achievement raised Kenya's profile as a sporting nation.

The two leaders discussed several other programmes of mutual interest between FIA including the ongoing digitization of vehicle number plates so as to enhance enforcement of road safety measures.

Also discussed was the partnership between FIA and the Kenyan private sector in the manufacture of certified motorsport gear such as helmets.

The President was joined in the meeting by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and WRC Safari Rally Chief Security Officer Julius Kabiru while Todt was accompanied by WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi and FIA Vice President Surinder Thatthi.

Kimathi has thanked the President for making time off his busy schedule to meet with Todt and the WRC Safari Rally team.

"We are extremely grateful for the gesture. On behalf of himself and the people of Kenya, His Excellency the President thanked Jean Todt for ensuring the return of the Safari Rally back to WRC family," Kimathi said.

"The President also endorsed the road safety campaign to be pegged on WRC Safari Rally Kenya besides encouraging the cancellation of carbon emissions through the WRC Safari Rally Legacy Project in which we intend to plant 18 million trees over the next three years.

Tomorrow (Thursday) morning, Todt will inspect the WRC Safari Rally's Service Park at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute in Naivasha before giving a keynote address at the WRC Safari Rally base at the Naivasha Resort.

The FIA President is scheduled to leave the country on Friday.

