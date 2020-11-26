Kenya Records 810 New Covid-19 Cases

25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya has recorded 810 new Covid-19 cases from 7,387 samples tested in the past 24 hours. This raises the national infections tally to 79,322.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also said that 265 more patients have recovered from the virus over the same period. This brings the total number of recoveries in Kenya to 52,974.

At the same time, eight more patients succumbed to the disease, raising Kenya's death toll to 1,417.

The Health ministry said that currently there are 1,198 patients admitted in various health centres countrywide while 7,169 are on home-based isolation and care.

Mr Kagwe said 45 patients are receiving intensive care, 31 of whom are on ventilator support and 14 on supplemental oxygen.

