Kenya: Marsabit Loses Second High-Ranking Official to Covid-19

Marsabit County is mourning the loss of yet another senior government official to Covid-19 complications.

County Secretary Joseph Guyo succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, becoming the second high ranking county official to die of the disease after County Acting Officer, Abdullahi Barako, died on October 1.

"I have been briefed that he arrived at the hospital this morning and passed on minutes later. Whilst his status for Covid-19 has not been determined, I have been informed (that) he exhibited classic symptoms of the novel coronavirus," Governor Mohamud Ali said in a statement.

Survived by one wife

Mr Guyo previously served as the Water, Environment and Natural Resources Executive before taking over as the County Secretary and Head of Public Service in December 2019.

He served in the Water Sector for 30 years in various capacities and also served as the Managing Director for Isiolo Water and Sewerage Company. He is survived by one wife Annamaria Lokho and two sons and a daughter.

County leaders, led by MPs Rasso Dida (Saku), Hassan Adho (Isiolo North) and Isiolo Woman Rep Rehma Jaldesa, eulogised him as a long-serving, professional and dedicated public servant.

Marsabit County Referral Hospital CEO Liban Waqo told the Nation that the late Guyo died a few minutes after he was rushed to the facility.

"We are yet to affirmatively confirm that Guyo died of Covid-19 since his samples have just been taken to Nairobi for testing," Mr Waqo said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Waqo added that more than 16 other Covid-19 patients were hospitalised at the facility, three of whom have already been discharged, leaving 13 active Covid-19 cases being attended to.

Governor Ali has since announced the closure of all county government offices to give room for mass testing of the staff.

"I hereby direct for the closure of all county government offices to slow the spread of Covid-19 and to give space for the mass testing of all public servants as from tomorrow, " he said.

He promised to lead the way in the mass testing, adding that all the results will remain confidential except his.

He spoke on Wednesday during the funeral of Mr Guyo at Kiwanja Ndege area in Marsabit Central.

Governor Ali also ordered for the quick completion of the intensive care unit ICU at the county referral hospital by Saturday.

He further promised that the county was expected to have a fully operational Covid-19 testing centre by the end of next week.