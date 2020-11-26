Kenya: Kizurini Deputy Principal Succumbs to Covid-19

25 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Ongala

The Deputy Principal of Kizurini Mixed Secondary School in Kilifi succumbed to Covid-19.

The death of Naomi Kinuhi was confirmed by Kilifi Executive for Health Charles Karisa on Wednesday.

The school's principal Christine Ligusa said her deputy died on Saturday night at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa where she was admitted.

Mrs Ligusa said the sad news shocked the school members because Kinuhi healthy and upbeat and only suffered a mild flu on Thursday and her health deteriorated quickly.

Kinuhi was a Kiswahili and Geography teacher at the school for eight years.

She will be buried in Wundanyi village, Taita Taveta County.

The principal said a total of 41 students who interacted with Kinuhi during a group discussion were tested for Covid-19 on Monday.

The students are currently isolated at the school premises awaiting results.

Following the death of the teacher, learning at the school was suspended.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.