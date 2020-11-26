Kenya: Kizurini Deputy Principal Succumbs to Covid-19

The Deputy Principal of Kizurini Mixed Secondary School in Kilifi succumbed to Covid-19.

The death of Naomi Kinuhi was confirmed by Kilifi Executive for Health Charles Karisa on Wednesday.

The school's principal Christine Ligusa said her deputy died on Saturday night at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa where she was admitted.

Mrs Ligusa said the sad news shocked the school members because Kinuhi healthy and upbeat and only suffered a mild flu on Thursday and her health deteriorated quickly.

Kinuhi was a Kiswahili and Geography teacher at the school for eight years.

She will be buried in Wundanyi village, Taita Taveta County.

The principal said a total of 41 students who interacted with Kinuhi during a group discussion were tested for Covid-19 on Monday.

The students are currently isolated at the school premises awaiting results.

Following the death of the teacher, learning at the school was suspended.