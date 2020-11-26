Tanzania: TBL Participates in 16 Days Against Gender Violence

TANZANIA Breweries Public Limited Company (TBL Plc) will join other stakeholders in the fight against gender based violence during this year's 16 days of activism through its 'IsiweSababu platform'.

The 16 days of activism against gender-based violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November in the international day for the elimination of violence against women and runs until 10th of December on the human rights day.

In Tanzania the commemoration bring together network of organizations, all in the fight against gender based violence in the country.

The TBL Managing Director, Philip Redman said for the past three years the company has commemorated the 16 days of activism against Gender based violence through its 'IsiweSababu campaign'.

The company has worked with various actors to create a platform that has been able and is committed to shifting the narrative from alcohol as an excuse for abuse to challenging social norms.

Also creating and spreading awareness on gender based violence, igniting conversations that promote healthy relationships as well as providing people with tools that promote positive behavioural change.

"This year unlike other years, we are committed to tap into the digital space where, we will spark dialogues and provide education to the society around alcohol not being a factor for gender based violence through digital and electronic media platforms. People should understand that Alcohol is not an excuse for gender-based violence," he said.

TBL believes that, gender based violence can be eliminated in the country if the entire community in collaboration with the government and other decision-making organs will work together to raise a voice and take action against gender based violence.

The company also aspires to create a space where its people love to work for and flourish.