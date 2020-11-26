Tanzania: All Is Set for National Volleyball Championship

ALL is set for the national Volleyball Championship to take place in Morogoro.

This will be the second time for the region to host the event in a row.

The five-day annual competition brings together top clubs from different regions to battle it out for top honors from December 2-6 this year at Bwalo courts in the municipality.

Jointly organised by the Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (Tava) and the regional governing body, (MOREVA) the event will see both men and women teams taking part.

Tava's secretary general, Alfred Selengia told the 'Daily News' by phone from Moshi yesterday that preparations for the event are in top gear.

"We are happy that for the second year in a row, MOREVA will be able to host this event, we complement for their commitment towards development of this prestigious event," he said.

Selengia stressed that Moreva has for the past two years done a wonderful job in putting in place good infrastructure that has given them yet another chance to host the tournament.

"The courts are in good shape and meet required standard to host the high level competition, last year was a good experience ... it is important to treat players with good facilities so that they can showcase their skills," he said.

Selengia said 13 men and eight women's teams including defending champions in both categories, Jeshi Stars have confirmed their participation in this year's event.

He named men's teams that have confirmed fielding teams as Jeshi Stars, JKT, Chui, UDSM volleyball club all of Dar es Salaam, Shinyanga Volleyball Club, Moro Stars, SUA (Sokoine University of Agriculture) VC, Arusha Combine, Best six and Must VC all of Mbeya, MTC (Mwanza Technical College), Dodoma combine and Hazina all from Dodoma.

Women's teams are Jeshi Stars, JKT, Stars Girls, Chui and Magereza all from Dar es Salaam, Hazina Dodoma and Mkalapa girls of Mtwara.

According to the organisers, the would-be winners in both genders will earn cash prizes of 2million each while 1million cash prize will go to second placed and those to finish at third place will be awarded 500,000/-.

Selengia added that the tournament is very important as will identify Tanzania representatives at forthcoming international competitions in next year.