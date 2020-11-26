Tanzania: Raibu Sails for Moshi Mayor Lordship Post From

MOSHI Municipal councillors from the ruling CCM in Kilimanjaro Region, on Monday, unanimously approved Bomambuzi Ward Councillor, Mr Juma Raibu to contest for the Municipal Council Lord Mayor's position.

According to the results announced by the CCM Moshi Urban Secretary Mr Suleiman Kataba, Mr Raibu received all the 28 votes cast.

According to the results, Soweto Ward Councillor Dr. Charles Mmbando was approved to run for the position of Deputy Mayor of the council after garnering a total 15 votes, defeating Mfumuni Ward Councillor Mr. Stewart Nathaniel who got 13.

Speaking after approval, Mr Raibu, who was running unopposed for the post after being nominated by also the Central Committee (CC) of the CCM National Executive Committee (NEC), thanked the party Chairman, Dr John Magufuli and the whole system for trusting him to vie for the position.

"I offer my sincere thanks to Chairman, Dr Magufuli and the CCM Central Committee for having trust in me," he said.

From Rukwa Region, PETI SIYAME reports that CCM councillors on Wednesday elected Mr Pancras Maliyatabu the new chairperson for Nkasi District Council.

Mr Maliyatabu who is also Mtenga Ward Councillor garnered 24 votes out of 31 votes. Another councillor, Mr Issack Chambula emerged the second with 7 votes.

The CCM's District Secretary, Ms Ashura Amanzi announced Mr Maliyatabu the new chairman saying councillors had expressed their trust on him in the ballot box. Mr Wenceslaus Kapita was also elected the Vice Chairman.

"The rest of the contestants conceded defeat and promised to cooperate with the new council's leadership," he said.

Speaking to the 'Daily News', the new council chairman, Mr Maliyatabu promised to work hard by cooperating with all wananchi in the area. He added that proper implementation and supervision of the projects in the area would be his first priority.

On his part, the vice chairperson, Mr Kapita vowed to work hard by addressing the existing challenges afflicting the wananchi in the council.