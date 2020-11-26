Rwanda: APR Face Gorilla FC in League Opener

26 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

DEFENDING champions APR will kick off the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League campaign against second division champions and newly promoted Gorilla FC on December, 11 according to the new season fixtures that were released on Wednesday, November 25.

The 2020/21 league schedule begins on December 4, 2020.

APR were supposed to start their campaign against Musanze but the game was postponed due to the champions league match return leg against Gor Mahia.

The military side which won their 18th league title since 1995, will represent Rwanda in next year's Caf Champions League.

AS Kigali, who will represent Rwanda in this year's Caf Confederation Cup, was supposed to play against Police but the match was postponed as AS Kigali will host Orapa United in Caf Confederation Cup return leg.

Rayon Sports will kick start the season against newly promoted side Rutsiro FC on December, 4.

The much-anticipated match between APR FC and Rayon Sports, which will take place in late December on the eighth day of the season while the league will take a break for the national team to prepare for CHAN that will be held in Cameroon.

AS Muhanga vs Etincelles FC

Rutsiro FC vs Rayon Sports FC

Mukura VS vs Kiyovu SC

Sunrise FC vs Gasogi United

AS Kigali vs Police FC (Postponed)

Espoir FC vs Bugesera FC

Marines FC vs Gorilla FC

APR FC vs Musanze FC (Postponed)

