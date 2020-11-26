Botswana: BDF Soldier Stabbed During an Anti-Poaching Operation

Gaborone — A Botswana Defence Force (BDF) member is currently receiving medical attention following an incident in which he was stabbed with a sharp object during an anti-poaching operation.

A press release from the BDF indicates that the incident occurred on November 18 at the confluence of Shashe and Limpopo rivers along the international boundary. The release further states that the incident occurred when the member was apprehending a poacher for unlawful possession of government trophy. According to the release the poacher is in police custody whilst investigations continue.

Furthermore,BDF notes a continuous surge in organised poaching whereby poachers continue to resort to brutal tactics by targeting BDF members. Therefore, says the release BDF anti-poaching units, in their relentless mission of defending Botswana's territorial integrity, sovereignty and national interests will continue to fortify their resolve in dealing with poaching with utmost commitment as it threatens the country's fauna.

Source : BOPA