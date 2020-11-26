Ghana: CAF Approves Kotoko, Ashgold Venues

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved venues submitted by Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.

Asante Kotoko would commence the Africa campaign this weekend with a game against FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold stays in Obuasi to welcome Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

Ashgold had approval for the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi as their first choice, with Cape Coast Stadium as their second choice, whilst Accra Sports Stadium was approved for Asante Kotoko as their first choice with Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale as their second choice. -GNA