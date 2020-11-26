Ghana: CAF Approves Kotoko, Ashgold Venues

25 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved venues submitted by Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold for their upcoming CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup matches respectively.

Asante Kotoko would commence the Africa campaign this weekend with a game against FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania while Ashantigold stays in Obuasi to welcome Salitas FC of Burkina Faso.

Ashgold had approval for the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi as their first choice, with Cape Coast Stadium as their second choice, whilst Accra Sports Stadium was approved for Asante Kotoko as their first choice with Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale as their second choice. -GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.