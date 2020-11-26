Cameroon: Senate - Migration, Biosafety Bills Tabled

This was during a plenary sitting chaired by the Senior Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye.

Three bills have been tabled for scrutiny at the Senate. There were tabled on November 24, 2020 during a plenary sitting chaired by the Senior Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye. The bills include No.148/PJL/SEN/2L to authorise the President of the Republic to proceed with Cameroon's accession to the Nagoya-Kuala Lumpur supplementary protocol on liability and redress to the Cartagena Protocol on biosafety, adopted at Nagoya, Japan on October 15, 2010, No.149/PJL/SEN/2L on migration issues between Cameroon and the Swiss Federal Council signed on September 26, 2014, and No.152/PJL/SEN/2L to ratify the multilateral convention to implement tax treaty related measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting, adopted on November 24, 2016. All three bills have already been scrutinized and adopted at the National Assembly.

The Nagoya-Kuala Lumpur Supplementary Protocol provides that parties should require operators to take response measures in the event of damage resulting from transboundary movement of living modified organisms. Such measures, Article 5 of the Protocol states, should also be taken where there is sufficient likelihood that damage will result if timely response measures are not taken. Cameroon's accession to the protocol will thus enable the country to put in place a framework conducive to trends in precautionary measures in order to protect its environmental, social, cultural and economic space and acquire tools required to prevent damage to biodiversity and human health caused by living modified organisms.

On its part, the migration agreement bill between Cameroon and the Swiss Federal Council aims to define cooperation in migration between the two countries. Its ratification will provide Cameroon with a non-punitive but dissuasive legal instrument to check clandestine emigration whilst strengthening bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and Switzerland.

Bill No.152/PJL/SEN/2L to ratify the multilateral convention to implement tax treaty related measures to prevent base erosion and profit shifting has the objective of boosting capacity to combat international tax avoidance. The ratification of the Convention should help increase tax revenue, notably through improved protection of the tax base and a more effective fight against tax treaty abuse.