Somalia: Abdirazak Mohamed Takes Over As New Somalia Foreign Minister

25 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Abdirazak Mohamed Abukar has been sworn in today as the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Mogadishu and was attended by the speaker of the Somali parliament Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman and his first deputy Abdiweli Sheikh Ibrahim Mudey.

Abdirazak Mohamed Abubakar was appointed to the post after Prime Minister Roble fired former Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad.

It is said that the Ethiopia crisis just cost Awad his job statement about Ethiopia was posted on the official Twitter account of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and 3hours later the ministry said the statement doesn't represent views of Somali govt call for dialogue territorial integrity.

The takeover comes at a time when the federal government's stance on Ethiopian politics has sparked a controversy that has led to the removal of the former foreign minister.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.