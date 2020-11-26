Somalia: Abdirazak Mohamed Takes Over As New Somalia Foreign Minister

The new Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia Abdirazak Mohamed Abukar has been sworn in today as the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in Mogadishu and was attended by the speaker of the Somali parliament Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman and his first deputy Abdiweli Sheikh Ibrahim Mudey.

Abdirazak Mohamed Abubakar was appointed to the post after Prime Minister Roble fired former Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad.

It is said that the Ethiopia crisis just cost Awad his job statement about Ethiopia was posted on the official Twitter account of the Foreign Affairs Ministry and 3hours later the ministry said the statement doesn't represent views of Somali govt call for dialogue territorial integrity.

The takeover comes at a time when the federal government's stance on Ethiopian politics has sparked a controversy that has led to the removal of the former foreign minister.