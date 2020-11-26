Cameroon: Management of Covid-19 - Minimizing Psychological Impact On Patients

This, amongst other issues was highlighted during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the disease in the country.

With news about the emergence of new cases of the Coronavirus in the country, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, says those who still doubt the existence of the virus in Cameroon should be aware by now that the fight against the disease is a long struggle. He was speaking during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, yesterday November 24, 2020 at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Yaounde.

Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa lamented that the warning message which reads; "Covid-19 is not over, the disease is still widespread", has not been enough to bring as many people as possible to respect basic hygiene rules. As such, people are now face-to-face with a reality that they do not want to accept, with new fears and questions that accumulate. Faced with such a situation, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health says vigilance and responsible behaviour must guide people's actions each day.

With the appearance of some cases of the virus in circulation, which remains under control, Dr Etoundi Mballa says this requires health workers to readjust strategies in order to reverse the course of the disease, which tends to rise. He revealed that the commitment of healthcare professionals on the front line of the battle remains intact. Their mobilization, through permanent awareness campaigns, will continue to promote the provision of fair and reliable information on the disease to the populations. In addition, massive screening operations will continue and intensify, with a view to breaking the chain of contamination by early detection of possible positive cases and ensuring their immediate and free treatment. At this level, particular emphasis is being placed on patient follow-up. When carrying out and reporting the results of Covid-19 tests, Dr Etoundi Mballa stressed that the interview with the patient makes it possible to inform the latter and reassure him of the availability of the intervention teams for future concerns. According to the health director, this is essential because the psychological manifestations of the novel Coronavirus are characterised by reactions of stress, anxiety and depression, which require appropriate management. It is within this backdrop that the Cameroon Red Cross has made their toll-free number, which answers to 1511 available to the Ministry of Public Health, in order to help people infected and affected by COVID-19 to minimize the psychological repercussions of the Covid-19 in their life.