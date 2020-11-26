South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 3,250 More Cases of Covid-19

25 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 775 502 with 3 250 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, In the last 24 hours, 118 deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 51, Free State 24, Gauteng 7, Kwa-Zulu Natal 2, Limpopo 4 and Western Cape 30 which brings the total to 21 201 deaths

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

As National Department of Health, we have identified that there is a need to recon- cile data in Gauteng Province. We have brought this to the attention of the Province and they have indicated that they are in the process of harmonizing the data. For this reason we will not be reporting the recoveries and active cases in the Province for today while we await the urgent conclusion of these processes.

