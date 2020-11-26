South Africa: City of Cape Town and Public Works At Loggerheads Over Ablution Facilities At Refugee Camp

analysis

The City of Cape Town has warned that a decision by the Department of Public Works to remove amenities from a temporary shelter housing refugees in Bellville was not only a health hazard, but akin to an unlawful eviction. This is yet another battle in an ongoing war of words over the shelter.

The City of Cape Town fired proverbial warning shots at the national Department of Public Works (DPW) after ablution facilities were removed from Paint City, a temporary shelter in Bellville housing refugees and asylum seekers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the city wrote that the absence of ablution facilities at the shelter was in violation of the Environmental Health By-law and constituted an "unlawful eviction".

"The national DPW is now threatening to unilaterally evict all refugees at the Bellville site without a court order by removing the tent providing shelter to these persons," the statement read.

The city says a warning letter compelling Public Works to return amenities was ignored and a Compliance Notice would now be issued.

As Daily Maverick previously reported, refugees at Paint City were forced to relieve themselves in buckets and plastic bags and wash in makeshift communal showers.

The amenities, provided...