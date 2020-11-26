South Africa: City of Cape Town and Public Works At Loggerheads Over Ablution Facilities At Refugee Camp

26 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The City of Cape Town has warned that a decision by the Department of Public Works to remove amenities from a temporary shelter housing refugees in Bellville was not only a health hazard, but akin to an unlawful eviction. This is yet another battle in an ongoing war of words over the shelter.

The City of Cape Town fired proverbial warning shots at the national Department of Public Works (DPW) after ablution facilities were removed from Paint City, a temporary shelter in Bellville housing refugees and asylum seekers.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the city wrote that the absence of ablution facilities at the shelter was in violation of the Environmental Health By-law and constituted an "unlawful eviction".

"The national DPW is now threatening to unilaterally evict all refugees at the Bellville site without a court order by removing the tent providing shelter to these persons," the statement read.

The city says a warning letter compelling Public Works to return amenities was ignored and a Compliance Notice would now be issued.

As Daily Maverick previously reported, refugees at Paint City were forced to relieve themselves in buckets and plastic bags and wash in makeshift communal showers.

The amenities, provided...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.