South Africa: Hlophe Appeal to Be Heard, While Freedom Under Law to Approach Concourt in Judge Parker Matter

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's appeal of a decision by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that Hlophe face a misconduct tribunal will be heard by the Judicial Conduct Committee between 14 and 18 December.

The announcement was made by the Judicial Conduct Committee on Wednesday 25 November.

"Among these appeals, the Committee will consider the appeal by Hlophe JP against the decisions of the Chief Justice in the complaints lodged by Goliath DJP against Hlophe JP, and Hlophe JP against Goliath DJP," read a statement from the committee.

The hearing could not take place in a more inflamed atmosphere as advocacy group Freedom Under Law (FUL), on Wednesday, undertook to approach the Constitutional Court with regard to Hlophe's recent conduct.

The FUL would like the apex court to compel the Western Cape Judge President to abide by a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ruling that fellow Judge Mushtak Parker be suspended pending facing a misconduct tribunal.

The FUL's Nicole Fritz said information that Hlophe was allocating new work to Parker...