South Africa: Hlophe Appeal to Be Heard, While Freedom Under Law to Approach Concourt in Judge Parker Matter

26 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The hearing could not take place in a more inflamed atmosphere as advocacy group Freedom Under Law has undertaken to approach the Constitutional Court with regard to Judge Hlophe's recent conduct.

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe's appeal of a decision by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that Hlophe face a misconduct tribunal will be heard by the Judicial Conduct Committee between 14 and 18 December.

The announcement was made by the Judicial Conduct Committee on Wednesday 25 November.

"Among these appeals, the Committee will consider the appeal by Hlophe JP against the decisions of the Chief Justice in the complaints lodged by Goliath DJP against Hlophe JP, and Hlophe JP against Goliath DJP," read a statement from the committee.

The hearing could not take place in a more inflamed atmosphere as advocacy group Freedom Under Law (FUL), on Wednesday, undertook to approach the Constitutional Court with regard to Hlophe's recent conduct.

The FUL would like the apex court to compel the Western Cape Judge President to abide by a Judicial Service Commission (JSC) ruling that fellow Judge Mushtak Parker be suspended pending facing a misconduct tribunal.

The FUL's Nicole Fritz said information that Hlophe was allocating new work to Parker...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.