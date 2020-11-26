Gambia: GRA Collects 500 Million More in 2020 Despite Covid-19 Constraints

25 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA has collected D502 million more from January-October 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

The revenue collection institution made the headway despite Covid-19 constraints in 2020.

The GRA's director of Technical Services, Yahya Sonko, at a seminar on Tuesday told journalists that GRA from January-October 2020 collected over D9 billion.

In 2019 GRA collected about D9.3 billion from January-October 2019.

About D5.1 billion was collected on Custom and Excise, while D4.1 was collected on Domestic Taxes totalling to D9.3 billion.

There were fears that revenue collection may be drastically affected due to the emergence of coronavirus. However, ironically, GRA collected more money compared to pre covid-19 period.

From January-October 2020, GRA collected D500 million more compared to what it did last year.

Taxes collected on Custom and Excise from January-October 2020 amounts to D5.6 billion.

In the same period, the revenue authority collected D4.2 billion on Domestic Taxes.

In total, Gambia Revenue Authority was able to garner D9.8 billion from January-October 2020.

Despite fears that the government revenue authority may not meet the projected revenue, GRA may in fact surpass the projected revenue for the government.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.