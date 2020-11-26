Gambia: GRA Collects 500 Million More in 2020 Despite Covid-19 Constraints

The Gambia Revenue Authority GRA has collected D502 million more from January-October 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

The revenue collection institution made the headway despite Covid-19 constraints in 2020.

The GRA's director of Technical Services, Yahya Sonko, at a seminar on Tuesday told journalists that GRA from January-October 2020 collected over D9 billion.

In 2019 GRA collected about D9.3 billion from January-October 2019.

About D5.1 billion was collected on Custom and Excise, while D4.1 was collected on Domestic Taxes totalling to D9.3 billion.

There were fears that revenue collection may be drastically affected due to the emergence of coronavirus. However, ironically, GRA collected more money compared to pre covid-19 period.

From January-October 2020, GRA collected D500 million more compared to what it did last year.

Taxes collected on Custom and Excise from January-October 2020 amounts to D5.6 billion.

In the same period, the revenue authority collected D4.2 billion on Domestic Taxes.

In total, Gambia Revenue Authority was able to garner D9.8 billion from January-October 2020.

Despite fears that the government revenue authority may not meet the projected revenue, GRA may in fact surpass the projected revenue for the government.