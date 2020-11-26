Gambia: Gunjur Sports Committee Invites Veteran Teams to Meeting

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) is inviting all veteran teams in Gunjur to a meeting set for Sunday 29 November 2020, at the town's daycare centre at 10am.

The meeting is organized to discuss the proposed Gunjur veteran football tournament meant to foster unity and understanding among veteran players.

The veteran teams expected to attend the meeting are Young Dabanani FC, Y.S.B FC, Argentina FC, Pan Africa FC, Gibbas FC, Kombo Sillah FC, Juventus FC, Flying Eagles FC, Real De Gunjur FC, Tennis FC, Cannan FC, Farai International FC and Hawks FC.

Meanwhile, Argentina FC won the first edition of Gunjur veteran football tournament title in 2008 after defeating Kombo Sillah FC 2-1 in a final played at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field.

