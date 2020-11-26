Gambia: Secondary School Sports Association Presents Cash to Winners

Secondary Schools Sport Association yesterday presented cash prizes to winners of the 2020 national schools' athletic championship at a ceremony held at the Gambia Teachers Union Secretariat in Kanifing.

The winners of the Senior Secondary category, Bottrop Senior Secondary School received D100, 000.

The Brikama-based school clinched the national inter-school athletics championship 5 times in a row.

Bakoteh Senior Secondary School received D50, 000 as the runners-up while Nusrat Senior Secondary School pocketed D25, 000 as third-place holder.

In the Upper Basic School category, Latrikunda Sabiji has received D50, 000 as winners.

The Latrikunda Sabiji-based school lifted the annual inter-schools championship three times in a row.

Presentation Upper Basic School received D25, 000 as runners-up, while Barra/Essau Upper Basic School received D15, 000 as the third-place holder.

Bakoteh Upper Basic School who were awarded the best fan club received D10, 000.

Speaking at the presentation, Ismaila Ceesay, president of the Secondary School Sports Association said his association is one of the credible associations set out to promote grassroots sports in the country.

"Our association is the most credible association promoting sports in the country. We have produced a lot of good athletes (both football and athletics). We wish to have more funding from good partners who love sports so that we can continue producing wonderful sportsmen and women in the country," he said.

According to him, they are urging other partners who love sports to come and join hands and support their sporting activities in order to increase their cash prizes to half a million.

"We are so much happy for the Gambia Teachers' Co-operative Credit Union (GTUCCU) for their massive support to our activities. We are also very much happy that they always witnessed how and where their support is going into."

Mr. Ceesay also applauded Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) for their support to the association annually.

Baboucarr O. Joof, general manager of Gambia Teachers' Co-operative Credit Union (GTUCCU) expressed delights for partnering with Secondary School Sports Association to promote grassroots sports in the country.

"We are very much happy to partner with Secondary School Sports Association to develop sports in the country. Having witnessed the two finals in the previous years, I am very happy to be part of the grassroots sports developmental process," Joof said.

Mr. Joof assured the association of their continuous support to the annual championship which aimed at encouraging school sports.

Ousman Kebbeh, vice president of the Secondary School Sports Association apologised to winners for not receiving their cash prizes on time.

He advised schools to be very cautious with the WHO and health ministry's covid-19 guidelines ahead of the new championship.

Muhammed Trawally, from Bakoteh Senior Secondary School hailed Secondary School Sports Association for coming up with such initiative to nurture students in the country.

Trawally commended Gambia Teachers' Co-operative Credit Union (GTUCCU) for partnering with Secondary School Sports Association to help talented students.