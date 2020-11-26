Gambian Journalist Presents Books to Kafuta Community Library

25 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Gambian journalist and author Mr Saloum Sheriff Janko last Friday donated copies of his book to Kafuta Community Library under the auspices of The Gambia Community Library, a project initiated to improve education in rural communities across the country.

The book titled- Jaliba Kuyateh; the Cultural Revolutionary of kora music, is an autobiography of The Gambian kora sensation, Jaliba Kuyateh.

The book also captures various ethnic groups and their cultures in The Gambia and how the Kora came into existence in the world.

Presenting the copies of the book, Mr Saloum Sheriff Janko expressed delight to present the books for reading by kids of Kafuta, a village he hails from.

"Copies of these books are also on sale at Timbokoto bookshop in Bakau. The donation is to encourage and promote reading among kids and to encourage them since some of them want to be writers."

He promised that similar donations are in the offing in other community libraries and schools.

He equally called on the other authors to give more support to community libraries to encourage communities to read their own stories.

In receiving the books, Hatab Hydara, library assistant at Kafuta Community Library thanked the donor for the initiative.

The books, he said, will go in a long way in encouraging and promoting reading culture among students in the area.

