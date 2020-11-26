Gambia: Foreign Minister Dr. Tangara Receives World Food Programme's New Representative and Country Director

Banjul, 23rd November 2020: The Honourable Foreign Minister, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday afternoon received the new Representative and Country Director of World Food Programme, WFP, Mr. Yasuhiro Tsumura, who presented his Letters of Credence to the Minister in his office in Banjul.

In welcoming the new Representative and Country Director Mr. Tsumura, Dr. Tangara congratulated him and expressed the readiness of the Government of The Gambia to support him in ensuring a successful tour of duty. He assured him of his open-door policy as far as work is concerned. The Minister used the opportunity to also congratulate WFP for winning the Nobel Peace Prize.

For his part, Mr. Tsumura commended Minister Tangara for the opportunity and expressed optimism that he would work to strengthen the already cordial bond between The Government and WFP. He assured that he would also continue working on the School Feeding Programme that continues to benefit thousands of pupils across the country.

He was accompanied to the Foreign Ministry by World Food Programme's, Partnerships Officer, Ms. Anta Kah.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad