Gambia: Minister Cole Hails Banjulinding for Community's Role in Children's Education

Mobse — Minister of Basic and Secondary Education has hailed the community of Banjulinding in Region Two, for their high-level participation in the affairs of their children's education.

Claudiana A. Cole was speaking on Thursday during a meeting with the community of Banjulinding at Banjulinding Upper Basic and Senior Secondary Schools.

Banjulinding community in collaboration with members of the SMC of the school organised the meeting where they tabled some of the challenges confronting the UBS/SSS and Lower Basic schools.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Cole assured of her ministry's resolve to look into the community's plights.

"Some of the concerns highlighted are significant to my sector," MoBSE minister stated.

She expressed appreciation to be part of the meeting, adding that it is her ministry's desire to satisfy all the schools under her Ministry.

"Community participation is crucial in educational affairs. But by looking at the number of schools under my ministry, it would be difficult to meet that desire. We don't want to leave any school behind when it comes to school development and our priority is to see every child have access to quality education."

Minister Cole lauded the school administration for always engaging the community about the way SIG is utilised in the school.

She, however, urged the school administration to do maintenance work on some of the broken chairs and tables for use in the classrooms, rather than leaving them scattered on the school campus.

Outlining some of the challenging facing the schools, Lamin Jarjue cited computer and science labs, technical workshops, classroom buildings among others, as some of their pressing needs.

Vice Principal (1) at Banjulinding UBS/SSS, Dodou A. Bojang and VDC chairman, Habibou Dumbuya both spoke at the meeting.