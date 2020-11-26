Africa: Gambia Affected By Trump's Imposed New Travel Rule

25 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Citizens of 15 African countries including the Gambia will have to post bonds of up to $15,000 (£11,000) to visit the U.S., according to a new temporary travel rule which comes into effect on 24 December.

The six-month pilot programme - which targets those on both visitor and business visas - will act as a deterrent to those who overstay their visas, the US state department said.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, who lost a re-election bid earlier this month, made restricting immigration a central part of his four-year term in office.

President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, has pledged to reverse many of the Republican president's immigration policies, but untangling hundreds of changes could take months or years.

The visa bond rule targets countries whose nationals had an "overstay rate" of 10% or higher in 2019 and will now be required to pay a refundable bond of $5,000, $10,000 or $15,000.

While those nations had higher rates of overstays, they sent relatively few travellers to the US, Reuters news agency reports.

The African countries affected are: Angola, Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Eritrea, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Sudan, Sao Tome and Principe, Cape Verde, Burundi.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Return to Tighter Lockdown on the Cards for South Africa?
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Namibians Vote in the Regional Council, Local Authority Election
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.