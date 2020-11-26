Gambia: Police Complete Probe Into Fisheries PS Corruption Scandal

The Government Spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh has confirmed that police have completed investigation into the alleged corruption involving the permanent secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources Dr. Bamba Banja.

Speaking to West Coast Radio on Tuesday morning, the government mouthpiece said the investigation is complete.

When asked how far the investigation in the alleged corruption has gone, Sankareh said, " the good news is it finally transitioned and has landed at the Ministry of Justice."

"This morning the Solicitor General Cherno Marena confirmed to me that actually is it even under review by an assigned team of lawyers," Sankareh said.

He went on: "So the story now is; there is significant development that at least it's been reviewed and it has arrived at its final destination."

A recent investigation made by Malagen news revealed top Fisheries officials including both the minister and his permanent secretary allegedly involved in acts of corruption.

However, Permanent Secretary Banja seemed much more involved according to the paper's investigations.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Water Resources is faced with numerous corruption allegations.

In fact it is alleged that the December 2019 fire outbreak which engulfed the entire ministry building was premeditated to get rid of important government documents and to save the skin of some top officials at the ministry.

The Barrow led government claims it will not condone corruption especially among public officials.

The general public anxiously awaits the outcome of the investigation into the scandal as the Justice Ministry advises the government on the next step.