South Africa: Ethiopian Community in SA Calls for Ramaphosa to Help Stop the War in Tigray

25 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

A crowd of Ethiopians gathered outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's offices in Pretoria to hand over a memorandum in the hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa would intervene to help put an end to the war in Tigray.

"Our towns are being raided and destroyed. Our women are being raped. Everything is destroyed. I am emotional, I cannot speak. I am very worried about my family. My six-year-old daughter lives with my mom and dad, I do not know if they are alive or dead.

"I heard my hometown of Adigrat is under heavy bombardment from the Eritrean army and there are a lot of airstrikes from the Ethiopian army. I don't know what is happening there. I am worried. Even if my daughter is alive this trauma will stay with her throughout her life."

These were the chilling words from Gideon Geb as he stood with tears in his eyes outside the Department of International Relations and Cooperation's (Dirco's) offices in Pretoria. Geb, who had travelled all the way from King Williams Town in...

