Nigeria: Abuja Leads As Nigeria Records 198 New Coronavirus Cases

26 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

Abuja recorded the highest number of infections on Wednesday.

Nigeria recorded 198 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 66,805, according to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The death toll to the contagion remains 1,169 after no death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Three out of every five deaths from the virus in Nigeria are in people over 50 years old, the health agency said, indicating the impact of the virus on the elderly.

Nigeria's new COVID-19 infections have increased in the last four weeks, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data shows, suggesting a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases after weeks of low numbers.

Meanwhile, more people have recovered from the virus. Of the over 66,000 infections in the country, about 62,493 persons have been discharged from hospitals, after treatment, while about 3,000 active cases remain.

The 198 new cases are reported from 13 states. These are the FCT (53), Lagos (48), Ogun (40), Akwa Ibom (20), Bauchi (9), Plateau (8), Kaduna (5), Kano (4), Benue (3), Jigawa (3), Nasarawa(3), Edo (1), Kwara (1).

Although Abuja had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday, Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with about a third of the total cases recorded across Nigeria.

Almost 750,000 of Nigeria's 200 million population have been tested so far.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.