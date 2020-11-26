Ghana: BoG Developing Licensing Policy for Digital Banks

25 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) is developing a licensing policy for digital banks, Governor Dr Ernest Addison has said.

He explained that the licensing policy had become necessary to regulate the activities of entities that operate digital banks.

Dr Addison, who disclosed this in response to a question on what the BoG was doing to promote digital payment system in the country, said the move was to deepen digital payment and financial inclusion in the country.

This was during the 97th Monetary Policy Committee press briefing in Accra on Monday to announce a new policy rate.

For the fifth consecutive time this year, the Monetary Policy Committee of the BoG maintained the policy rate at 14.5 per cent after it was reduced by 150 basis point to 14.5 per cent in March this year.

The Governor did not elaborate on the Licensing Policy for digital banks, but said the BoG in collaboration with the government were working to promote digital payment and move the economy from cash to digital and electronic transactions.

He also said the BoG had established the Ghana Inter-bank Payment and Settlement System to lead and promote the digital payment industry in the country.

Turning his focus on the banking sector clean up, Dr Addison said all the customers of the consolidated banks and the Specialised Deposit Institutions have been paid their locked-up funds, except related parties.

The Governor said the Receiver had so far recovered GH¢2.3 billion from the GH¢12 billion assets of the banks in receivership.

Also asked why Ghana did not request debt suspension from the G20 group of nations, Dr Addison said most African countries did not pursue that path.

He said asking for debt suspension would create an image problem for the country.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.