Ghana: Wilmar Africa Supports Local Rice Industry - Unveils Two Local Rice Brands

25 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Wilmar Africa Limited, on Monday launched two new brands of local rice in Ghana with the aim of supporting local rice farmers in the country.

The two brands namely, Fortune Emo Pa Local Rice and Viking Emo Local Rice have been introduced to provide Ghanaians with alternatives and bring some exciting innovations into the local rice industry.

Both brands consist of premium jasmine rice grown locally in the Volta Region and will bring more variety to rice consumers in Ghana.

Considering the needs of Ghanaians when it comes to local rice, Wilmar Africa has endeavoured to mill the Fortune and Viking local rice brands in the best rice mill in Ghana with the aim of offering unmatched quality and taste.

Speaking at the launch Mr Kwame Wiafe, General Manager of Wilmar said "Wilmar Africa is venturing into local rice to support and continue the development of rice farming in Ghana with the aim of boosting domestic rice production, creating more jobs to promote self-sufficiency and enhancing the economy as import reduces."

"The Fortune and Viking brands will be available across all the regions from today. With our already existing industry experience, we assure our consumers of well-packaged and tasty jasmine local rice with the highest grade in the market," he said.

Mr Wiafe said "The rice sector remains a highly viable one, for this reason we have ventured into local production to support local farmers and also make rice farming more attractive for existing and aspiring farmers."

He urged Ghanaians to patronise the Fortune and Viking Emo Pa local rice.

