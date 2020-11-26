Ghana: UFP Supports Akufo-Addo's Candidature

Kumasi — The United Front Party (UFP) has declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its Presidential Candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7, 2020 general election.

"The decision is as a result of a thorough research and broader consultation with party members to channel our votes to the appropriate quarters to push for growth and development agenda of the country," it stated.

At a press conference held in Kumasi, on Monday, Alo Nuhu, the National Organiser of the party, said it was unfortunate the party was disqualified in the 2020 general election but looking at the development projects the NPP had undertaken across the country, they had to throw their support and weight behind them to win the elections massively.

"Look at the Free Senior High School which has benefitted every home in the country, the One-District-One-Factory also visible, Planting for Food and Jobs, free water, free electricity, re-introduction of nursing and teacher training allowances, removing the incubation period of National Health Insurance Scheme and even integrating it to the National Identification Card.

"We have no hesitation whatsoever to commend Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to the citizenry to rally behind him and his party, support and assist by voting massively for them on December 7, elections," Mr Nuhu stressed.

However, the Presidential Candidate of the party, Dr Nana Agyenim-Boateng, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, distanced himself from the declaration and rubbished the press conference.

He said he had no knowledge about the meeting and claimed the organisers might have been induced by the government and maintained that "the National Executive Council is the highest decision making body of our party, we elected our executives two months ago, we are not aware of this decision and they are not our party members, they ceased to be members since 2016."