Ghana: Karela Utd Get U.S.$300, 000 GNPC Deal

Aiyinase — The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) on Sunday, announced a US$300,000 sponsorship package for Karela United FC, a Premier League club, based at Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The scope of the sponsorship include the construction of accommodation facilities to host members of the first team of the club, salaries of coaching staff,purchase of a suitable team bus, recruitment and salaries for new players and others.

Additionally, GNPC will provideUS$100,000.00 annually for three years as title sponsor to finance Karela FC's activities, as spelt out under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the club.

The Chief Executive of GNPC,Dr. K.K Sarpong, announced the deal at the commissioning and handing- over of an astro turf complex at the club's base at Aiyinase.

Dr Sarpong said the partnership afforded GNPC the opportunity to contribute to the harnessing of talents and skills development of the youth and "build social cohesion through football - the passion of the nation."

"Again, the partnership with Karela, he said, was "is in line with our vision to spread the benefits from our petroleum operations to the people of Ghana, especially in front line communities."

He explained that, the GNPC, as a title sponsor, would have both exclusive and non-exclusive rights, which includedbranding at their home stadium and the embossment of GNPC's logo on the team's Jersey.

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo- Maafo, stated that Karela FC was fortunate to receive the GNPC sponsorship which would help grow the team to become the future of Ghana' football.

He, however, believed that the sustainability of Karela FC rested on discipline and self conscientiousness in training.

The Executive Director of GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah,told journalists that Western region produced the most resources and should be empowered with good infrastructure especially infootball, to help the youth develop and grow their talents.

The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo, who is also a board member of Karela said the partnership followed a request to GNPC by the club for the construction of an astro turf since the old pitch was unsuitable for effective training.

He said, Karela FC was the only Nzema team in the Premier League and needed to be nurtured and assisted to attain heights in Ghana' football.