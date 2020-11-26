Namibia: Local Tourism Expo Next Week

LOCAL tourism is gaining some momentum, and all hands are on deck to save the industry. To this end, a 'Local Tourism Is Lekker' initiative has been initiated, and will run next week.

The initiative is the first of its kind, and will be an expo and networking event, slated for 1 to 3 December at Droombos and Vineyard Country Lodge near Windhoek.

Local Tourism Is Lekker was founded in March this year by tourism operators Yvonne von Holtz (of Magic Destinations) and Nrupesh Soni (of Facilit8 Namibia), who were later joined by Joseph Kafunda (of Rafiki Tours and chairperson of the Emerging Tourism Enterprises Association) and Heiko Dörgeloh (of About Africa Tours).

The intention was to provide a central hub for tourism operators to showcase what they offer and for Namibians and Southern African Development Community (SADC) citizens to access this, giving them the opportunity to explore and experience Namibia.

The initiative took off and attracted 6 000 members within the first month, with more than 2 000 special offers posted.

The organisers say the initiative has assisted in getting average occupancy rates at tourism establishments, which have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, to increase with 10%.

This figure would otherwise have been lower due to the devastating impact of the pandemic.

The expo will provide a wide range of tourism service suppliers with a platform to introduce and exhibit special offers for the local and SADC market.

In addition, local and SADC travellers will be able to access affordable Namibian tourism offers.

There will be a hall for tourism-service suppliers to create a central hub for networking with customers and distributing rates.

Freelance tour guides will have a dedicated space at the expo at no cost to offer and showcase their services and products to the public.

