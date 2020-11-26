South Africa: Six Family Members Killed and Husband Disappear

25 November 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS Management in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock at the cold-blooded killings of Six (6) people on Tuesday night, 24 November 2020 at Dabekweni Locality, in Kwaaiman.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the police were called after neighbours discovered that something wrong had happened in the home of the deceased family. On arrival at the scene of crime and as they started with investigation, the police found six people murdered and among them were children.

The deceased persons include a 42-year-old mother and her children aged between six months and ten (10) years old. An Axe which was found at the scene of crime is believed to have been used as an instrument in the commission of the murders.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by SAPS detectives. No arrest has been made at this stage. It is alleged that the husband to the 42-year-old mother, and who is of Zimbabwean origin, has disappeared. Police believe that he can assist with the investigations into the case.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga described the incident as shattering. "It is inconceivable that just at the opening day of the 16 Days of Activism we can wake up to such a horrible and distressing incident. Whoever is behind these gruesome and heartless murders must be found without any delays". Lieutenant General Ntshinga remarked. General Ntshinga has ordered the activation of a 72 hour plan, in order to ensure that all the necessary resources needed to speed up arrest and finalization of investigations are in place.

Anyone with information on the murders and the whereabouts of the husband is requested to kindly alert the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All the information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
'Dangerous' Military Build-Up in Ethiopia's Mekelle
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Thousands Gather to Bury Zimbabwe Businessman Ginimbi
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.