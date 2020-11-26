South Africa: Six Family Members Killed and Husband Disappear

press release

SAPS Management in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock at the cold-blooded killings of Six (6) people on Tuesday night, 24 November 2020 at Dabekweni Locality, in Kwaaiman.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the police were called after neighbours discovered that something wrong had happened in the home of the deceased family. On arrival at the scene of crime and as they started with investigation, the police found six people murdered and among them were children.

The deceased persons include a 42-year-old mother and her children aged between six months and ten (10) years old. An Axe which was found at the scene of crime is believed to have been used as an instrument in the commission of the murders.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by SAPS detectives. No arrest has been made at this stage. It is alleged that the husband to the 42-year-old mother, and who is of Zimbabwean origin, has disappeared. Police believe that he can assist with the investigations into the case.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga described the incident as shattering. "It is inconceivable that just at the opening day of the 16 Days of Activism we can wake up to such a horrible and distressing incident. Whoever is behind these gruesome and heartless murders must be found without any delays". Lieutenant General Ntshinga remarked. General Ntshinga has ordered the activation of a 72 hour plan, in order to ensure that all the necessary resources needed to speed up arrest and finalization of investigations are in place.

Anyone with information on the murders and the whereabouts of the husband is requested to kindly alert the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. All the information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.